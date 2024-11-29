Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.23 ($0.10). Approximately 1,989,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,463,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.62 ($0.10).

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.65.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

