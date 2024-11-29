ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 44.4% in November

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 585,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.55.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.