ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 44.4% in November

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 585,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARBB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.55.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
