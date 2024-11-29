Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 15,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 22,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 90.52.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

