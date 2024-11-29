Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Sells 200,000 Shares

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Digital Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,647,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.65.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APLD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.