APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.