Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $118.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $104.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

