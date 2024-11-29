American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Decreased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,529 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.