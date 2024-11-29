American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Up 1.6 %
American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
