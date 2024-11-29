Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Ambu A/S Dividend Announcement

Ambu A/S Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

