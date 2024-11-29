Alkeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $65,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 94,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

YUM opened at $139.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.70 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

