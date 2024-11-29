Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,239,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises 0.6% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $354,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.