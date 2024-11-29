Alkeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,025,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,382 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of KE worth $219,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,807,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in KE by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,517 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KE by 1,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,353,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its position in shares of KE by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

KE Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

