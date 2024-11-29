Alkeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.95 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $15,844,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $722.76 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $754.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

