Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Boosted by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 173.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after buying an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 317.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

