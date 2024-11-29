Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 80.2% in November

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKZOY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

