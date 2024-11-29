Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 80.2% in November

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
AKZOY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.