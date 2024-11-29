Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.11 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.88% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.