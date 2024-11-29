AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, an increase of 789.6% from the October 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
AIB Group Price Performance
Shares of AIBRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.06.
AIB Group Company Profile
