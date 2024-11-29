AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, an increase of 789.6% from the October 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of AIBRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

