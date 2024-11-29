Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Enters Into Collaborative MOUs with Indonesian Health Institutions

Agape ATP Corporation, a leading healthcare company, disclosed in a recent 8-K SEC filing that on November 25th, 2024, the company entered into three Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with prominent health institutions in Indonesia. The MOUs were established with Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta, Dr. H. A. Rotinsulu Lung Hospital in Bandung, and Dr. M. Goenawan Partowidigdo Respiratory Hospital in Bogor, collectively referred to as the “Healthcare Institutions.”

According to the agreements, Agape ATP Corporation and the Healthcare Institutions will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at enhancing research capabilities, fostering medical innovations, and conducting clinical studies related to the company’s existing health products. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step for Agape ATP Corporation in expanding its research and development endeavors in Southeast Asia.

To notify stakeholders and the public about these crucial alliances, Agape ATP Corporation released a press release on November 29, 2024, formally announcing the MOUs. The company has provided a comprehensive disclosure of the agreements, with detailed information available within the Press Release and accompanying copies of each MOU. These documents have been submitted as Exhibit 99.1, 99.2, 99.3, and 99.4 in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This proactive approach in forging partnerships with esteemed healthcare institutions underscores Agape ATP Corporation’s commitment to innovation and collaborative research efforts, further solidifying its position within the industry.

Investors and stakeholders can access the complete details of these agreements, including the Press Release and associated MOUs, through the official filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

