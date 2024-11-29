Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.61 and last traded at $133.62. 9,419,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 54,600,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

