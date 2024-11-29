Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACHL opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achilles Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474,828 shares during the period. Achilles Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.