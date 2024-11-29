997 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after buying an additional 592,523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after acquiring an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

