781 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 781 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

COO opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

