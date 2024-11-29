746 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

