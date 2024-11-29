627 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after buying an additional 170,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

