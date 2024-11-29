6,059 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

