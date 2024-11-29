461,000 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 461,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,198,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after purchasing an additional 163,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

