4,356 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

