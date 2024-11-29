3,998 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $184.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

