31,073 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 32.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 684,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 65,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. This trade represents a 11.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.