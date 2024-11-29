-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 832,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04.

Institutional Trading of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,335 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.52% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

