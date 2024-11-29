1,201 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Shares of DHI opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

