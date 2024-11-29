1,067 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 371.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,370 shares of company stock worth $2,100,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $253.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

