Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $70.24 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,873 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.