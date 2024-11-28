ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $22.66. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 173,780 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $347,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $20,388,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

