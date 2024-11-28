Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $395,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $405.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $229.65 and a 52 week high of $406.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

