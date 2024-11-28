Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 224397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Zambeef Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

(Get Free Report)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.