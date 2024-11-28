Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Zoetis Q2 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.74 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

