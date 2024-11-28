Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 155.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enphase Energy by 279.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

