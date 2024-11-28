Yvette Dapremont Bright Buys 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,147.60. The trade was a 5.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 813,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,639. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $426.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 464.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

