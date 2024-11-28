Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Yubo International Biotech has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.09.
About Yubo International Biotech
