Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Yubo International Biotech has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.09.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

