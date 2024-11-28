Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,639 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Xylem worth $73,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

