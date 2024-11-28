XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 239.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,320 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPO were worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $150.31 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

