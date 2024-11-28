Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worley Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Worley has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

