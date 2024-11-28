Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Worley Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Worley has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Worley
