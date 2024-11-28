Woodbois (LON:WBI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 25646984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42. The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

