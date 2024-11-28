WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the October 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CXSE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,440. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $404.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 336,807 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

