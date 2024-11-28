Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.64 and last traded at C$50.62, with a volume of 39381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPK. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Winpak to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

