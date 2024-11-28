William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.