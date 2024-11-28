WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 30,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 57,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WildBrain

WildBrain Trading Up 4.1 %

About WildBrain

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.