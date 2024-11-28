What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Bruker Q3 Earnings?

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. Bruker’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Bruker has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bruker by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.