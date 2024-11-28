WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 74,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 63,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.